There was a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Blackstone Street and Columbus Avenue in the city Wednesday afteroon, July 19, 2023. Among the agencies responding were the Washington Police Department, the Washington Fire Department and the Fayette County EMS.
Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald
