Participants in the fourth-annual Carnegie Public Library Bike Bash got creative with sidewalk chalk. Submitted photos One scooter was decorated as Baby Shark. Submitted photos Submitted photos

Families gathered on Saturday, July 8 for the fourth-annual Carnegie Public Library Bike Bash.

This event is a short parade of children and families who have decorated their bicycles, scooters, and wagons. This year the theme was sharks, and kids were very creative decorating their vehicles to look like sharks — fins and teeth included. Other decorations included a life preserver and a scooter dressed up as a shark-bitten surf board.

For the past two rides, the parade has begun at Grace Community Church and continued onto St. Catherine’s Manor of Washington Court House, where the riders have been greeted by staff and residents for an end-of-parade party. Hot dogs and snacks were shared by all, and the children enjoyed bike racing, bubbles, and chalk art.

Aaron Teter, Carnegie Public Library’s youth services manager, was pleased with the turnout.

“We had about 30 people in the parade. Including residents and staff of St. Catherine’s it was a big event, and it’s special to see the mix of people all having a nice time,” said Teter.

Teter added he was thankful to Grace Community Church for the use of their parking lot and especially to St. Catherine’s for hosting the party.

Robyn Hadden, business development coordinator for St. Catherine’s Manor, added, “Our residents and staff always enjoy seeing the bike parade participants and how they decorate their bikes. They get such a kick out of the kids and their creativity.”