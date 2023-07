The winners of Monday’s Fayette County Junior Fair swine breeding showmanship competition were announced, from left to right: Fayette County Fair Queen Emma See, judge Lindsey Pullen, senior division Konner May, intermediate division Alison Reeves, junior division Molly Wilt, beginner division Elizabeth Bonecutter, and Pork Princesses Emma Bower and Kendall Bickett.

Photo by Phyllis Cocklin