Board of Elections to hold special meeting

The Fayette County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 20 at the board office, 135 S. Main St. in Washington C.H., to discuss personnel. If you have questions, please contact the board office as soon as possible.

Local Democrats to hold meeting

The Fayette County Democrats will hold a meeting on Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. They will meet in the Evelyn Pentzer meeting room at 105 E. East St. in Washington C.H.