WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Ag Society is partnering with Fayette County Travel & Tourism to present “Community Night at the Races” this Wednesday at the fair.

The harness races will begin at 5 p.m. at the McDonald’s Grandstand, and every person in attendance will receive a free raffle ticket to be entered to win one of many great prizes. There is no additional fee to enter the grandstand area.

The prizes this year will include a standing safe, large Husky toolbox, DeWalt Tool set, Blackstone 4 Burner Griddle, eight-man tent & fire pit, 5-piece patio sectional set, outdoor projector with a 120-inch outdoor screen, portable air conditioner, Bartesian Drink Machine, 65-inch color television, a luggage set with a cooler and beach package, and a two-man pedal boat.

The celebrity emcees will be ABC 6 and Fox 28 anchor Bob Kendrick and the 1991 Fayette County Fair Queen, Dr. Mary Jo Jacobson Kendrick.

The highly-anticipated wiener dog races will return this year as well. The race is limited to the first 50 entrants, and there are still spaces available. Submissions to the wiener dog race can be made until noon on Wednesday if spots are still available.

The elimination races will be at noon on Wednesday at the McDonald’s Grandstand. The final races will be after the last harness race at approximately 8 p.m. Please bring water for your contestants at the wiener races.