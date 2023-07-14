God uses small things

Zechariah 4:10, “For who hath despised the day of small things?

We may feel small and insignificant in God’s sight or even man’s. But we are reminded that God works with the weak, foolish and the base things of this earth to get His message out or to fulfill His purpose.

In God’s instrument case, we find a rod for Moses, and a sling for David to slay the giant. Also, God has used a little lad’s lunch to feed 5,000. We see Him one time use a little mud for medicine to make a blind man see.

Gideon, a great man of God, was the smallest boy, from the smallest family from the smallest tribe, from the smallest nation of the world—and he was chosen to do a job for God. The apostle Paul was one of the great apostles. His name means “small.” Why does God use little things?

Well, in I Corinthians, 1:29, we find these words, “That no flesh should glory in His presence.”

Do not despise small things, for God uses them!

