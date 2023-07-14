The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of July 17-21 is as follows:

MONDAY

BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic toast, fruit

THURSDAY

Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, fruit, animal crackers

FRIDAY

Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes with gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of July 17-21 is as follows:

MONDAY

9:30 a.m. Sole Solutions

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

TUESDAY

9 a.m. Board meeting

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure -SHC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch