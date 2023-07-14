The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of July 17-21 is as follows:
MONDAY
BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic toast, fruit
THURSDAY
Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, fruit, animal crackers
FRIDAY
Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes with gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of July 17-21 is as follows:
MONDAY
9:30 a.m. Sole Solutions
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Board meeting
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure -SHC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch