Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Andrew T. Carr, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael C. Rupe, Mason, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dwight R. Wiley, Grove City, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Shawna N. Keilback, 438 Highland Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Vincent R. Hill, Newark, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Noe D. Carillo Garcia, Columbus, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Samuel A. Turner, Cincinnati, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sage N. Hewitt, London, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Tausha K. Ballard, Sabina, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Noah M. Greenlee, S. Solon, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Amber D. Davidson, Peebles, Ohio, 79/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Derrick A. Burbridge, 116 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., Ohio, driving under suspension, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator license by October 1, 2023.

Derrick A. Burbridge, 116 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 62/45 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 60 days.

Derrick A. Burbridge, 116 E. Paint St., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, fined $30 and costs.

Douglas A. Falk, Salem, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Charles A. Turek, Grove City, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Siwen Chen, Cincinnati, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dinesh Kharel, Monroe, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Adam J. Scroggins, Cincinnati, Ohio, 96/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony Blanchard, Maringouin, Louisiana, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Jason R. Boggs, Wilmington, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Isaiah M. Santisevan, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ned B. Shryock, Sunbury, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Olivia C. Hatfield, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David J. Nichols, 3908 US Hwy 22 SE, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Connor J. Voltz, Twinsburg, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Morris Clark, 611 Mclean St., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Marissa R. Paolo, Cincinnati, Ohio, failure to yield for emergency vehicle, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Eric J. Balawender, Peebles, Ohio, 79/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Gordon D. Kratzer, 1005 Willard St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David Soter Jr., Richmond, Kentucky, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Tracy A. Weldon, Erlanger, Kentucky, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Eric A. Evans, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Gautam G. Kini, Powell, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Brian C. Emmerling, Westerville, Ohio, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Walter Cornett, Hillsboro, Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.