Land Transfers

The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded May 17

Ferri S. Wolford to Leann M. Wolford, 141 Carolyn Road, consideration amount not disclosed.

Travis M. Ging and Jennifer Knisley to Travis M. Ging and Jennifer Knisley, 25.041 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Recorded May 18

David S. Morrow Trust, Morrow Family Trust, and Kelli L. Wisecup Trust to Nityanand Properties LLC, 425 E. Court St., consideration amount $43,000.

Michael J. Evans Trust to Brandon Francis, 34 West St., consideration amount $50,000.

Michael E. and Melissa S. Yoho to Ashley M. Smith, 6 Sunny Dr., consideration amount $130,000.

Mathew Horning and Dr. Drake Enterprizes to Joyce Miller, 1428 Pearl St., consideration amount $15,000.

Donna E. Bryan to Brandon Jordan, 819 E. Temple St., consideration amount $138,000.

Allen J. and Beatriz Eakins to Alex D. Hinkley, 746 Washington Ave., consideration amount $115,000.

Recorded May 19

Martin Land Co. to Davidson Farms Inc., 100 acres, 142.8601 acres, and 41.3405 acres in Paint and Jefferson Twps., consideration amount not disclosed.

Davidson Farms Inc. to Martin Land Co., 84.25 acres in Jefferson Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Martin Land Co to Martin Land Co., 50.3964 acres in Jefferson Twp and 1.4331 acres in Paint Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Martin Land Co to Davidson Farms Inc UND 31% INT and Richard R. Davidson UND 69% INT, 50.3964 acres, 35.37 acres, 12.6057 acres, and 27.6584 acres in Jefferson Twp., and 1.4331 acres, 23.4173 acres, and 19.5642 acres in Paint Twp., consideration amount $2,250,000.

Recorded May 22

Branen L. Weade Properties LLC to Sandra K. Merritt, 1.0406 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount $219,900.

Fayette County Land Reutilization Corp to David Thompson, 520 Carolyn Road, consideration amount not disclosed.

GMR Rental Properties to Matthew and Erica Millikin, 8445 East St., consideration amount $55,000.

Nosbor Investments LLC to Cindy K. Little, 620 E. Elm St., consideration amount $77,500.

Todd E. and Jammie L. Ervin to Jammie Ervin, 870 Linden Ave., consideration amount not disclosed.

Nelson R. and Marilyn Dyck to Surmount Properties LLC, 1.3391 acres in Perry Twp., also property in Highland County, consideration amount not disclosed.

Cameron and Karen Dyck to Surmount Properties LLC, 0.9631 acres in Green Twp., also property in Highland County, consideration amount not disclosed.

David W. and Teresa A. Baird to Bertha Adillia LLC, 5.695 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount $710,000.

Pine21 Acquisitions VI LLC to Pine21 Acquisitions LLC, K-Mart Plaza, consideration amount not disclosed.

Recorded May 23

George A., George P., and Patricia A. Garinger to Kimberly Rich, 1.5406 acres in Perry Twp., consideration amount $184,000.

OB Homes LLC to OB Homes LLC, 0.793 acres in Jeffersonville on RT 734, consideration amount not disclosed.

OB Homes LLC to OB Homes LLC, 0.848 acres in Jeffersonville on RT 734, consideration amount not disclosed.

Recorded May 24

Dr. Drake Enterprizes to Aaron Simonson, 606 Forest St., consideration amount $15,000.

Carol M. Forsythe Estate to Kirsten C. Lindsay, 107 W. Ohio Ave., consideration amount $135,000.

Denesa Properties LLC to Bobby J. and Melissa K. Sword, 1350 N. North St., consideration amount $30,000.

Ruby E. Porter to Andrew Parks, 100 Main St., consideration amount $65,100.

IMAEK Investments LLC to Jeffery and Brittany South, 929 Lakeview Ave., consideration amount $159,900.

Angela Matthews to Christina L. Roe, 2079 Barrett Road SE, consideration amount $185,000.

Recorded May 25

Virgel J. and Tami J. Dawson, to Virgel J. and Tami J. Dawson, 3408 Bush Road NW, consideration amount not disclosed.

Garrett and Cami Brewer to Stanley E. Rolfe III and Stacia R. Rolfe, 1202 Barrett Road, consideration amount $225,000.

Ray Loudner to Ralph Leeds, 857 and 885 Peddicord Ave., consideration amount $132,000.

Bradford M. Cavener Trust, Deborah S. Cavener Trust, and Cavener Family Trust to Scott R. and Megan D. Batson, 0.6505 acres in Madison Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Recorded May 26

Mark D. Bottorff, Kathleen Bottorff, Amy L. Gallagher, David Gallagher, Nicholas T. Bottorff, Wendy Bottorff, and Anna M. Chastain to Shane K. Smith, 9244 W. Lancaster Road, consideration amount $245,000.

Robin J. and Rex M. Lane to Ronald D. Ison, 8265 Main St. NW, consideration amount $75,000.

PB Property Management LLC to IMAEK Investments LLC, 628 E. Elm St., consideration amount $70,000.

Recorded May 30

M & M Bryant LLC to MHG Farms L P, 57.735 acres and 68.1766 acres in Wayne Twp., consideration amount $1,636,900.

Amanda L. Hockensmith to Thomas W. and Urana L. Neff, 2532 Flakes Ford Road SE, consideration amount $400,800.

Margie A. Marsden to WBH Ohio LLC, 7319 Old RT 35 SE, consideration amount $325,000.

Jeffrey J. and Sandra S. Mccambridge to Charles Bender II and Felisha Brown, 4721 Washington Waterloo Road NW, consideration amount $265,000.

Recorded May 31

Dennis J. Anschutz to Elaine S. Anschutz, 9562 Madison Road, consideration amount $22,500.

JRM Capital Enterprises LLC to William E. and Holly M. Milby, 433 S. Fayette St., consideration amount $135,000.

Hunter M. and Taylor M. Wilson to Barry A. and Bonnie S. Daniel, 916 Staunton Jasper Road NW, consideration amount $239,900.

Rene E. Johns to Scott and Manuela Dallmayer, 1016 Center St., consideration amount $25,000.

Virginia E. Leisure to Branen L. Weade Properties LLC, 325 Jupiter St., consideration amount $127,100.