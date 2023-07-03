The Washington Court House Little League All-Stars 12U defeated Grove City 12U 2-0 on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in the first round of the postseason tournament. Courtesy photo

The Washington Court House Little League All-Stars 12U defeated Grove City 12U 2-0 on Saturday, July 1 as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

The pitching was strong on both sides. WCH pitchers struck out 11, while Grove City pitchers sat down 16.

In the first inning, WCH got their offense started when Zerman’s wild pitch allowed one run to score for WCH.

Grove City had a single in the third inning.

Southworth led things off on the mound for WCH, allowing zero hits and zero runs. Elliott Hatton finished out the game with 11 strike outs, only allowing 3 hits and no runs.

Zerman was on the hill for Grove City. The pitcher lasted five innings, allowing one hit and two runs while striking out 14. Parks threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Malachi Wynne went 1-for-3 at the plate to lead Washington Court House in hits. Scoring for WCH were Josiah Wynne and Rylan Johnson.

The 12U All-Stars are set to play against Logan County at 3 p.m. on July 3 at Windsor Park in Grove City.