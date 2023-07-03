WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

July 2

Domestic Violence: At 2:11 p.m., officers responded to the Blue Stone Inn in reference to a domestic violence incident. A Gregg Street male was arrested.

Disorderly Conduct (By Fighting)/Disorderly Conduct (Offensive Gesture): At 2:37 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a fight that occurred inside the store. A Greensview Lane male and a McLean Street male were arrested in the incident.

July 1

Assault: At 12:58 a.m., officers responded to Winkin Willy’s in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim, who advised that after a brief argument with the offender, he punched her. A report was completed.

Child Endangerment: At 8:39 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Yeoman Street in reference to a small juvenile entering a residence. The juvenile could not advise officers his name or where he lived. The juvenile was taken to the police department where he was eventually identified. Due to this being a repeat occurrence, the mother was charged.

Drug Paraphernalia: At 10:46 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. During the stop, officers received consent to search the vehicle. Officers located several items of drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics. The defendant was arrested and transported to jail.

June 29

Vehicle Trespass: At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to UDF in reference to the defendant getting inside the victim’s vehicle. The defendant was advised to get out multiple times due to the victim not knowing the defendant. The defendant was subsequently arrested and transported to jail.

June 27

Theft: At 1:24 p.m., officers responded to Commons Drive in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim, who advised a package had been stolen that was delivered to him. A report was completed.

Theft: At 1:49 p.m., the victim came to the police department to report a theft. The victim advised he left car parts at a friend’s residence, and while the friend was gone, the parts were stolen. A report was completed.