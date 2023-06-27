WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Community members are invited to bring their family and friends and join the American Legion Post 25, located at 1240 Clinton Ave., on Monday, July 3 for their annual “Boogie on the Blacktop” celebration. This is a free, family-friendly event that will run from 4-11 p.m.
An Independence Day Pageant, hosted by Jr. Miss Ohio North America Skylar Carlsgaard, will take place during this event. There will be a “Tea Time” with Carlsgaard at 4 p.m. Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the event set to start at 5 p.m. and the crowning ceremony slated for 6:30 p.m.
The age groups will be 0-3 months, 4-12 months, 1-3 years old, 4-8 years old, 9-12 years old, and 13-years-old and up. The areas of competition include Best 4th of July Outfit and an interview competition. The cost is $25 per contestant, but those interested may pre-register for $20 by calling the American Legion at 740-335-4990. The winner of the 13-years-old and up division will receive a $100 scholarship to the Ohio North American Pageant. Boys and girls are welcome to take part in the pageant, and everyone that participates will earn a crown.
Live music by the AM/FM band is scheduled for the evening and a DJ will be playing music as well.
In addition to the music, numerous food options, games, and a face painting booth are just a few of the features of this year’s celebration.
Those that attend the event at the American Legion Post 25 will have a nice view of the “Fire in the Sky” spectacle that is set to begin at 10 p.m. on Monday.