A child enjoys the “Boogie on the Blacktop” festivities with their family during the event on Sunday July 3, 2022. Courtesy photos A clear view of the “Fire in the Sky” spectacle will be available from the lot of the the American Legion Post 25 during their annual “Boogie on the Blacktop” event on Monday July 3, 2023. Courtesy photos

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Community members are invited to bring their family and friends and join the American Legion Post 25, located at 1240 Clinton Ave., on Monday, July 3 for their annual “Boogie on the Blacktop” celebration. This is a free, family-friendly event that will run from 4-11 p.m.

An Independence Day Pageant, hosted by Jr. Miss Ohio North America Skylar Carlsgaard, will take place during this event. There will be a “Tea Time” with Carlsgaard at 4 p.m. Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the event set to start at 5 p.m. and the crowning ceremony slated for 6:30 p.m.

The age groups will be 0-3 months, 4-12 months, 1-3 years old, 4-8 years old, 9-12 years old, and 13-years-old and up. The areas of competition include Best 4th of July Outfit and an interview competition. The cost is $25 per contestant, but those interested may pre-register for $20 by calling the American Legion at 740-335-4990. The winner of the 13-years-old and up division will receive a $100 scholarship to the Ohio North American Pageant. Boys and girls are welcome to take part in the pageant, and everyone that participates will earn a crown.

Live music by the AM/FM band is scheduled for the evening and a DJ will be playing music as well.

In addition to the music, numerous food options, games, and a face painting booth are just a few of the features of this year’s celebration.

Those that attend the event at the American Legion Post 25 will have a nice view of the “Fire in the Sky” spectacle that is set to begin at 10 p.m. on Monday.