Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

June 19 – 209 Belle St.

FD responded to a smell of gas inside a residence. On arrival, firefighters found the building evacuated and made contact with the caller. Firefighters checked the house with a combustible gas meter and detected a leak within the lower explosive limits. Firefighters turned off the gas at the meter and requested the gas company. Firefighters ventilated the structure with a positive pressure fan before clearing the scene.

June 19 – 1809 Columbus Ave.

FD was dispatched to a fire alarm activation. After marking enroute, Dispatch advised of a false alarm. Firefighters continued the response as a non-emergency run. Firefighters arrived on scene and met with building staff who advised the alarm was from room 112. Firefighters checked room 112 and found the occupant was smoking in the room. Firefighters advised of the no smoking policy and the occupant removed a sock that was placed over the smoke alarm. Firefighters cleared the scene

June 19 – 221 E. Court St.

FD was requested for oil dry at a vehicle accident.

June 19 – 3836 Rt. 41

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and was advised by a deputy on the scene the code was room 333A. FD requested a first responder be dispatched to the facility. FD did not find any smoke at the time of initial entry and did find a slight haze and the odor of a mechanical fire / overheating at the time of making entry to room 333A. FD investigation incorporated use of thermal imaging to check lighting and mechanical systems within the room. FD later found a hot water heater with water running out of a lower access panel. FD shut-off power to the unit at the breaker and found burnt insulation inside the unit resulting from electrical arching. FD advised maintenance personnel of their findings.

June 18 – 503 E. Paint St.

Received call from occupants advising the carbon monoxide detector was alarming, requesting the residence to be checked. FD investigation did not find the presence of carbon monoxide and determined the alarm sequence indicated end of life. FD advised the occupants to discard the unit and replace it with a new one.

June 17 – 1400 Old Chillicothe Road

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a first response for the Fayette County Life Squad. FD provided manpower and patient care until the arrival and transfer care to members of the Fayette County Life Squad.

June 17 – 339 Joanne Dr.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a fire alarm, smoke detector activation. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and was let into the residence by a key holder. FD did not find any smoke conditions at the time of entry and noted there were no alarms sounding. Key holders confirmed the same findings upon their entry prior to FD arrival. FD checked the living quarters and the attic space with the aid of thermal imaging and did not locate any fire or smoke. FD advised the occupants to call back if there are any other issues or concerns.

June 16 – Rt 753 SW

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a vehicle fire. FD found a small dump truck off the West side of the roadway and facing South, with light smoke coming from the engine compartment at the time of arrival. The driver advised that two (2) ABC extinguishers were used prior to FD arrival. FD extinguished a small fire near the base of the engine and fire wall and cooled the entire engine compartment. FD investigation was unable to determine cause and origin.