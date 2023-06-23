Provision is the act or process of providing: the fact or state of being prepared beforehand: a measure taken beforehand to deal with a need or contingency.

I can look back on the time when our children were being born. We made provision for them in our home. As they were growing, we would have to make provision for their different needs at various times. It was an ongoing process. The things they needed as an infant were very different from the things they needed as a toddler. As they started school there were school supplies and school lunches that needed to be provided. Then came the athletics and activities that they became involved in. Those provisions included uniforms, baseball bats and gloves, basketballs, footballs, cheerleading equipment, prom dresses, and many other things that were needed to participate in all of the activities that the school offered to our children.

As I reflect on those times, I see that there was a pattern developing. As time went by, dealing with their need increased but the provision needed earlier did not disappear. Their current need did not replace the former one; it was added on. As parents we stepped up to the challenge to provide everything our children needed and we were glad to do it. There are many of you that can relate to our experience.

The bible teaches us in Philippians 4:19, “And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.”

God is our heavenly father and He wants good things for His children just as we want good things for our children, but there is a vast difference between necessary provision (truth), and excessive baggage (cares of this world). Jesus gave a parable that likens seed to truth.

Matthew 13:22, “Now he who received seed, (truth), among the thorns, (excessive baggage), is he who hears the word, and the cares of this world and the deceitfulness of riches choke the word, and he becomes unfruitful.”

As parents we want to provide for our children; but if we are not careful, good things can be choked out by thorns.

