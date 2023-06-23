A great dessert with a strange name

Hello!

One of my favorite summertime desserts is Chocolate Lasagna. Strange name, but because it has a few layers to it, that’s what’s it called.

You don’t have to heat up your oven, it’s quick and cool and refreshing. What’s not to love about this very special dessert?

I first discovered this in the early 80s. It was a popular dessert and was known as “Chocolate Pudding Dessert.” It was always a hit, and I always came home with an empty dish. Everybody was always happy to see it arrive at our Wednesday night card parties. I think I could have made it every Wednesday night for the dessert, and it would have been just fine with everybody.

It’s not a heavy dessert and it’s just a great way to finish off a meal. It’s definitely “Sunday dinner table” worthy.

I happen to like the cream cheese layer on this dessert. So, I do double that part. The original recipe doesn’t call for that, but it does make it extra creamy and just wonderful.

If you decide to take this one to picnics or family reunions. Don’t let it set out too long. With all the cool whip in it, it should be kept refrigerated.

If you get to keep it until midnight, it makes a great late night snack, but let’s just keep that a little secret…..

Chocolate Lasagna

First Layer:

1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs

¾ stick of butter

½ cup sugar

You can melt your butter or just let it come to room temp and mix in the graham cracker crumbs and sugar and press firmly in the bottom of the 9×13 inch baking dish.

Second Layer

1 8 ounce package of cream cheese

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 regular size tub of cool whip

Let the cream cheese come to room temperature and with a mixer beat the cream cheese and sugar together until it’s creamy looking, then add in the cool whip, mix this in slowly.

Spread this over the graham cracker crust.

Third layer

3 boxes of chocolate pudding

4 ½ cups milk

With a whisk mix this well. It will be thick. Once its nice and thickened spread it over the cream cheese layer

Fourth Layer

Spread 1 to 2 regular size containers of cool whip over the top.

Refrigerate immediately.

It’s ready to serve!

Enjoy!