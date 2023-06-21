Good Hope Lions Club members, left-to-right: David Bender, George Geesling, Denver Hixon, Gary Spears, Ron Clay, Dan Wells, Richard Boggs, Ron Weade and Don Robinette. Submitted photo

Members of the Good Hope Lions Club recently volunteered to serve meals at KAMP Dovetail at Rocky Fork Lake.

KAMP (Kids And Motivated People) Dovetail is a camp for children with disabilities in Highland and surrounding counties. The camp is sponsored by SATH (Supplemental Assistance to The Handicapped) with assistance from area churches who prepare meals and Lions Clubs from Fayette and Highland counties who serve the meals.

The camp is held the week after Father’s Day each year. This year, there were over 230 campers (overnight and day campers combined) and about 350 student and adult volunteers.