Land Transfers

The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded April 20

John Mark Gossard Trust, Gossard Family Trust, and Laura A. Stepp Trust to John Mark Gossard and Laura A. Stepp, 0.291 acres in Paint Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

John Mark Gossard and Sheryl L. Gossard to Laura A. Stepp, 0.291 acres in Paint Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Matt C. and Laura A. Stepp to Swing Tree LLC, 0.291 acres in Paint Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Harold E. and Diana L. Johnson to Diana L. Johnson, 6806 Stafford Road SW, consideration amount not disclosed.

Harold E. and Diana L. Johnson to H E Johnson Rental Properties LLC, 6833 and 6823 Stafford Road SW, consideration amount not disclosed.

Harold E. and Diana L. Johnson to Walnut Grove Family Farm LLC, 9115 Penn Road SW, consideration amount not disclosed.

Darlene M. Lowe Estate to No-740 Realty LLC,425 Kathryn St., consideration amount $130,000.

Zhoa Kefeng to Corey and Caitlin Francis, 1528 Gregg Road, consideration amount $54,000.

Recorded April 21

Jameson and Brooke Waddell to Larry D. and Marva D. Fleak, 3.0001 acres in Jasper Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.

Donald A. and Anita J. McCrabb and Jeffrey L. Henry to Dwight E. Hardin and Sydney A. Johnson, 1009 Leesburg Ave., consideration amount $173,800.

Homes Matthews to Dylan W. S. Mickle and Erin J. Rumer, 114 E. Paint St., consideration amount $160,000.

Shawn D. Copas to Jordan and Savannah Siders, 526 4th St., consideration amount $140,000.

Recorded April 24

Beverly J. Mullen to Michael C. and Danielle L. Jordan, 351 Ely St., consideration amount $157,500.

Matthew R. Six to Darian and Taylor Stacy, 5.001 acres in Perry Twp., consideration amount $475,000.

Mark H. and Teresa Russell to Delores E. Schneider, 732 E. Paint St., consideration amount $47,000.

James R. and Josanna J. Fillmore to Harvey L. Everhart, 923 Millwood Ave., consideration amount $62,500.

James A. Brady Estate to PHH Mortgage Corp., 5926 US-22 E, consideration amount $86,700

Timberhaven LLC to Naomi Bishop, 1343 N. North St., consideration amount $253,000.

Recorded April 25

Robert L. Collins to Thomas Colter, 1254 Rawlings St., consideration amount $35,000.

Benjamin G. and Deborah E. Roby to Roby Family Trust, Benjamin G. Roby Trust, and Erin R. Buerk Trust, 828 Comfort Ln., consideration amount not disclosed.

David Thompson and Candy Goulding to J & R Solid Rock Rentals LLC, 210 Fairview Ave., consideration amount $157,000.

Darlene Milan to Cara J. Kiger, 906 E. Paint St., consideration amount not disclosed.

Recorded April 26

Donna F. Judy to Zachary D. and Tiffany M. Morro, 12345 Rt. 38 NE, consideration amount $213,667.

Jean P. Rice to Jeffrey L. and Amy L. Doddroe, 1407 Greensview Ln., consideration amount $425,000.

Recorded April 28

Jordan S. and Heather Riley to Ceara L. Boyd, 812 S. Main St., consideration amount $120,000.

Sidney LLC to Jacqueline Bloomfield, 5.012 acres in Paint Twp., consideration amount $31,900.

Jim S. and Sandra M. Clawson to Luther A. Baker, 1 Fawkes St., consideration amount $125,000.

Sarah J. Seitz to Sam and Anita Saspra and Om Patel, 95 Main St., consideration amount $80,000.

Jery Quarles to David L. Cornelius, 619 Eastern Ave., consideration amount $120,000.

Erica A. and Wanda K. Rueppel to Branen L. Weade Properties LLC, 8.4648 acres in Wayne Twp., consideration amount $155,000.

William A. and Pamela K. Earley to Carrie Gast Trust, Sarah Wilson-Dinsmore Trust, and Earley Preservation Trust, 17.49 acres in Green Twp., consideration amount not disclosed.