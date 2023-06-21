Fayette Fire in the Sky set for Monday, July 3

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — This year’s Fayette Fire In The Sky show will be held on Monday, July 3 beginning at 10 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Every year, the non-profit organization displays a vast array of bright and powerful fireworks for the community, and this year’s show will begin the night before the 4th of July to celebrate and honor America.

Butch Williamson, chairman of Fayette Fire In The Sky, explained how the organization works through various donations and willing hands.

“We are non-profit,” he said, “and everyone in the group donates their time for everything we do to make the fireworks happen.”

According to Williamson, Fayette Fire In The Sky is still looking for donations to help support this year’s show.

“We will be shooting a show that is worth $20,000,” said Williamson, “which is the same size of show that we have put on in the past few years.”

He added, “The way we pay for the fireworks display is from all the donations we get from the citizens and local businesses, and a grant for Fayette Travel and Tourism.”

Anyone can donate to Fire In The Sky by placing the donation in a red box the organization has set up inside the lobby of the Washington Court House Fire Department, or by sending their donation to 225 E. Market St., Washington CH, OH 43160.

According to Williamson, all extra donations that exceed this year’s budget will be placed into the donations to support next year’s fireworks.

“I would like to thank everyone for their donation,” he said, “because without the donations there would not be a fireworks show in Washington Court House.”

As usual, viewers are encouraged to tune into WVNU Lite 97.5 FM for the soundtrack of the show. For updates and details on the Fire In The Sky show, visit Fayette Fire In Sky on Facebook.