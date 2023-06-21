Scenes from the first Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Manufacturers Camp. The camp aimed to show fourth-eighth grade students from Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools the various manufacturing processes and products in the county. Submitted photos Scenes from the first Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Manufacturers Camp. The camp aimed to show fourth-eighth grade students from Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools the various manufacturing processes and products in the county. Submitted photos Scenes from the first Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Manufacturers Camp. The camp aimed to show fourth-eighth grade students from Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools the various manufacturing processes and products in the county. Submitted photos Scenes from the first Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Manufacturers Camp. The camp aimed to show fourth-eighth grade students from Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools the various manufacturing processes and products in the county. Submitted photos Scenes from the first Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Manufacturers Camp. The camp aimed to show fourth-eighth grade students from Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools the various manufacturing processes and products in the county. Submitted photos

The first Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Manufacturers Camp was a collaborative effort between the Chamber, Miami Trace Local Schools and Washington Court House City Schools, as well as three local manufacturers: Sugar Creek Packing Co., Valero Renewable Fuels – Bloomingburg, and YUSA Corporation.

The camp aimed to show fourth-eighth grade students the various manufacturing processes and products in the county. Each manufacturer visited the schools and engaged the students in interactive activities that demonstrated how they make their products. The camp was designed to inform the students about the diverse opportunities they have in Fayette County.

Whether they pursue college, tech school, certifications and trainings, military, or entrance into the workforce, they can find many options and opportunities in the community. The camp also helped the students to develop a foundation of knowledge they can build on throughout their junior high and high school careers.

The Manufacturers Camp is one example of how the community can empower local students with such knowledge and skills as they prepare for their future. The Chamber appreciates the dedication and enthusiasm of everyone who contributed to the success of this inaugural camp and hopes to expand it in the future.