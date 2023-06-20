Werner’s southern-style indoor dining area. Brya Labig | R-H photos A relaxing bar area with TVs and cold drinks served. Brya Labig | R-H photos Werner’s Bbq on 11396 Allen Road in Jeffersonville. Brya Labig | R-H photos

JEFFERSONVILLE — Werner’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is now re-opened and improved in the same previous location.

Jeffersonville’s favorite smokehouse is now back in business and doing better than ever, with a more barbecue-focused menu and quicker service for hungry customers coming in. Thursday through Saturday, customers are now able to order their food up front before being able to find their own seat instead of waiting to be seated, like before.

“Our main goal was for the customer to get their food faster,” said Werner’s owner and operator, Marsha Arnold. “Once they have their food ordered and they’re already sat, all they have to wait for is their food, which we are aiming on getting to them as quickly as we can.”

According to Arnold, the decision to make the menu more barbecue-focused was based on ensuring quality and efficiency for the customers.

“With barbecue being our specialty,” said Arnold, “we wanted to be sure the customers were getting the best barbecue experience, along with faster service which we can now offer with a brand new, focused menu.”

Opening hours are 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday – Saturday. For more information, check out Werner’s official website at wernersbbq.com.

Werner’s is located at the I-71/US 35 intersection across from Destination Outlets.