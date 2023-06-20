Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Noah J. Pedrick, 617 Eastern Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, 79/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Colson N. Miller, Circleville, Ohio, failure to yield, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Tiffany A. Snyder, 413 Lewis St., Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $20, court costs $155, fined $20 and costs.

Aidan M. Odell, 818 Lakeview Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Dylan M. Reed, Greenfield, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Tina M. McKibben, 31 E. High St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, 76/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Barbara L. Wise, Jamestown, Ohio, 77/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Chardae E. Jones, Houston, Texas, traffic control device, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Brad D. Cline, Greenfield, Ohio, criminal trespassing, fine $100, court costs $145.90, fined $100 and costs.

Amanda J. Jones, 810 Maple St., Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, fine $100, court costs $145.90, fined $100 and costs.

Torion C. Price, 70 Joanne Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator license, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains license by August 1, 2023.

Dustin L. Leisure, 211 Curtis St., Washington C.H., Ohio, noncompliance suspension, fine $150, court costs $140, fined $150 and costs, 40 hours of community service work.

Emyah F. Zimmerman, Hillsboro, Ohio, driving under suspension, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Emyah F. Zimmerman, Hillsboro, Ohio, fictitious registration, fine $100, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony W. Hawkins, Greenfield, Ohio, noncompliance suspension, fine 1$50, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Kevin L. Roberts, 1931 Old Chillicothe Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 45/25 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cresta F. Borgman, 1132 Commons Dr., Washington C.H., Ohio, 34/25, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rachael M. Hall, Greenfield, Ohio, failure to register, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Franklin W. McCullah, 14059 SR 729, Jeffersonville, Ohio, 42/25 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kayley M. Matthews, Sabina, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ross L. Kovalchok, 8252 US Hwy 62 NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kelsey L. Rexrode, New Holland, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Christa M. Stamport, Sabina, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Bersain Hernandez, Sabina, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Klay F. Krick, 3225 Worthington Road SW, Washington C.H., Ohio, pass on right, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Curtis L. Mollett, Bloomingburg, Ohio, fictitious registration, fine $25, court costs $101, fined $25 and costs.

Scott T. Kline, Wilmington, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Justin G. Groves, 603 Fourth St., Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Clara Hammond, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 44/25 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hartley D. Larch, 827 Broadway St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 40/25 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Edith A. Santiago Chavez, 214 E. Elm St., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Louis M. Sbarbati, 318 N. North St., Washington C.H., Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $25, court costs $135, fined $25 and costs.

Sue E. Burnside, 119 N. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Marc A. Stevens, 417 Van Deman St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 41/25 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James E. Pollard, 736 Gregg St., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Kathleen R. Stevenson, 609 S. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio, lane violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James C. Stone, 527 Harrison St., Washington C.H., Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rebecca S. Ludwick, 367 Ely St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 45/25 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Evan Duncan, 226 N. Bend Ct. NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Korigan N. Cline, 63 York Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Misha Bukkasagaram, Indianapolis, Indiana, 90/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jessica R. Litz, Circleville, Ohio, invalid tag, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Daniel S. Murphy, Cincinnati, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

Rikkiya A. Dixon, Cincinnati, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Misha Bukkasagaram, Indianapolis, Indiana, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Joshua T. Schreiber, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lee A. Mann, Greenfield, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony A. Drenner, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lucas A. Wank, Leipsic, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert D. Kidwell II, Monroe, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cleve H. Hall, Powder Springs, Georgia, starting and backing violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy Hill, Lafayette, Indiana, failure to yield, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jonathon E. Young, 603 S. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Brandon S. Warner, 45 N. State St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, 79/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Elizabeth A. Estell, Greenfield, Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Justin W. Stone, 707 Sycamore St., Washington C.H., Ohio, reckless operation, fine $150, court costs $135, case was waived by defendant.

Justin W. Stone, 707 Sycamore St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 92/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Frederick A. Myers, Middleton, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jordann E. Cockerill, 434 Wilson Silcott Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kenneth S. Mitchell, 318 Eastern Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $125, case was waived by defendant.

Heather A. White, South Salem, Ohio, 76/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Divyesh H. Patel, Westerville, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Brett E. Howland, 1117 S. Fayette St., Washington C.H., Ohio, telephone harassment, fine $100, court costs $269, fined $100 and costs, 180 days in jail, suspend jail time for two years of probation, complete assessment and any counseling recommended, no contact with Hannah Ward.

Brittney A. Blackburn, 4464 Washington Waterloo Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 76/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Hunter J. Showalter, Greenfield, Ohio, 76/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Zachary A. Warnock, 14800 Sheley Road, Jeffersonville, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Kelston Dalton, 1013 Grace St., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Dawson Wolfe, Waverly, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Janelle L. Bailey, 3367 Virginia Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $165, case was waived by defendant.

Kelcey A. Smith, Greenfield, Ohio, 83/55 speed, fine $150, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Richard L. Russell Jr., Greenfield, Ohio, reckless operation, court costs $155, ordered to pay costs.

Richard L. Russell Jr., Greenfield, Ohio, 84/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $121, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 60 days.

Jarad Kuhn, 812 Delaware St. Apt. 28C, Washington C.H., Ohio, reckless operation, fine $25, court costs $135, fined $25 and court costs.

Jarad Kuhn, 812 Delaware St. Apt. 28C, Washington C.H., Ohio, 84/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.

Louis M. Sbarbati, 318 N. North St. Apt. 20, Washington C.H., Ohio, distracted driving, fine $25, court costs $150, fined $25 and costs.

Tyrone Spencer, N. Chesterfield, Virginia, driving through medium, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Kayleigh L. Duncan, Columbus, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Dustin R. Wise, Columbus, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Taidghin Adamus, Palos Park, Illinois, 92/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Dawson A. Payne, 3430 Greenfield Sabina Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Gary W. Thomas, Portageville, Missouri, traffic control device, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.