Emery and Meredith were the final winners of the Spring into Reading challenge. Submitted photo

Storytimes for June and July: Preschool aged children are invited to “Bonnie’s Books” in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Our youngest readers, aged 0-3, are invited to “Hello, Friends!” on Thursdays at 11 a.m. Then, Fridays at 11 a.m., children ages 3-5 are welcome to attend “Ready for School Storytime with Aaron!” This storytime has a focus on kindergarten readiness: Early literacy, classroom skills, and still plenty of fun too! For any age, storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime!

Even more programs for kids this week: Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., children of all ages are invited to stop in for a Father’s Day Make & Take card! Discovery Camp takes place Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21. What is Discovery Camp? Two days of nature activities in the great outdoors brought to you by Fayette Soil and Water and Carnegie Public Library! Tuesday will take place at Fayette Fish and Game and Wednesday at Deer Creek. Both days of camp take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This program is for children ages 3-6 with a parent, and ages 7-12 with a permission slip. Registration is required of all participants. Call the library at 740-335-2540 x14 to register. On Thursday, June 22 at 4 p.m., children are invited to play Minute to Win It with Bonnie! Then, on Friday, June 22, join us at Belle-Aire Intermediate School, 1120 High St. in WCH, for Crystal Clear Science Hands-on Science Exhibition: May the Force Be with You. This program will have kids excited about learning about energy and forces. Interact with a 3D magnetic field, Newton’s Cradle, Spinning Pennies and Flying Eggs!

For teens: Upcycled T-shirt Tote Bag! Bring new life to a well-loved t-shirt by learning how to turn that t-shirt into a tote bag. No sewing required. We will have a variety of short sleeved t-shirts available, but you’re also welcome to bring your own to this drop-in program for ages 13-17.

Programs for adults: Saturday, June 17 at 11 a.m. is the next installment of the Adena Health and Wellness Series: Cancer Awareness. The featured speaker of this program is Beth Harper, manager of Adena Chemo Infusion Program at Adena Fayette Medical Center. Tuesday, June 20 at 11 a.m., join us for a talk from Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association: When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association.

The library will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free!

Have you heard about the library’s Beyond Books collection? As patron needs evolve, so does the library! Beyond Books is made up of nontraditional library items available to borrow with a library card. The newest addition to our Beyond Books collection: disc golf discs and a sewing machine! These items are available for check out with a library card for seven days. Stop in or give us a call at 740-335-2540 to learn more!

This spring and summer, be sure to visit The Little Free Library (LFL) at the library! Located in the library’s garden area, the large and lovely LFL is filled with books to borrow any time. Thanks to Altrusa of Washington Court House, Carnegie Public Library helps support many LFL’s in Fayette County. To find one near you, visit littlefreelibrary.org/map.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.