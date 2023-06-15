Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Evan Duncan, 226 N. Bend Ct. NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Korigan N. Cline, 63 York Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Misha Bukkasagaram, Indianapolis, Indiana, 90/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jessica R. Litz, Circleville, Ohio, invalid tag, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Daniel S. Murphy, Cincinnati, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

Rikkiya A. Dixon, Cincinnati, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Misha Bukkasagaram, Indianapolis, Indiana, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Joshua T. Schreiber, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lee A. Mann, Greenfield, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony A. Drenner, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lucas A. Wank, Leipsic, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert D. Kidwell II, Monroe, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cleve H. Hall, Powder Springs, Georgia, starting and backing violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy Hill, Lafayette, Indiana, failure to yield, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Jonathon E. Young, 603 S. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Brandon S. Warner, 45 N. State St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, 79/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Elizabeth A. Estell, Greenfield, Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Justin W. Stone, 707 Sycamore St., Washington C.H., Ohio, reckless operation, fine $150, court costs $135, case was waived by defendant.

Justin W. Stone, 707 Sycamore St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 92/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Frederick A. Myers, Middleton, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jordann E. Cockerill, 434 Wilson Silcott Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kenneth S. Mitchell, 318 Eastern Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $125, case was waived by defendant.

Heather A. White, South Salem, Ohio, 76/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Divyesh H. Patel, Westerville, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Brett E. Howland, 1117 S. Fayette St., Washington C.H., Ohio, telephone harassment, fine $100, court costs $269, fined $100 and costs, 180 days in jail, suspend jail time for two years of probation, complete assessment and any counseling recommended, no contact with Hannah Ward.

Brittney A. Blackburn, 4464 Washington Waterloo Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 76/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Hunter J. Showalter, Greenfield, Ohio, 76/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Zachary A. Warnock, 14800 Sheley Road, Jeffersonville, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Kelston Dalton, 1013 Grace St., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Dawson Wolfe, Waverly, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Janelle L. Bailey, 3367 Virginia Ct., Washington C.H., Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $165, case was waived by defendant.

Kelcey A. Smith, Greenfield, Ohio, 83/55 speed, fine $150, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Richard L. Russell Jr., Greenfield, Ohio, reckless operation, court costs $155, ordered to pay costs.

Richard L. Russell Jr., Greenfield, Ohio, 84/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $121, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 60 days.

Jarad Kuhn, 812 Delaware St. Apt. 28C, Washington C.H., Ohio, reckless operation, fine $25, court costs $135, fined $25 and court costs.

Jarad Kuhn, 812 Delaware St. Apt. 28C, Washington C.H., Ohio, 84/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $101, fined $100 and costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days.

Louis M. Sbarbati, 318 N. North St. Apt. 20, Washington C.H., Ohio, distracted driving, fine $25, court costs $150, fined $25 and costs.

Tyrone Spencer, N. Chesterfield, Virginia, driving through medium, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Kayleigh L. Duncan, Columbus, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Dustin R. Wise, Columbus, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Taidghin Adamus, Palos Park, Illinois, 92/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Dawson A. Payne, 3430 Greenfield Sabina Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield right of way, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Gary W. Thomas, Portageville, Missouri, traffic control device, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.