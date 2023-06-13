John Denen returning to coach Lady Lion basketball

The Washington Lady Blue Lions have a new head varsity basketball coach.

The name is very familiar to those who follow Blue Lion athletics.

It’s Washington High School graduate John Denen.

Denen was one of 15 coaches who were approved by a 5-0 vote at the Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education meeting Monday, June 12, 2023.

Denen has twice before been the head coach of the Lady Lions. He is also a former Blue Lion boys head coach and has coached at several other schools in his career.

Denen was a stand-out player for the Blue Lions in the late 1970’s. He played his college basketball at Middle Tennessee State.

Other coaches approved Monday are: Eric Downey, assistant football coach; Steve Osborne and Adam Phillips, middle school assistant football coaches, 1/2 contract; Lane Lightle, volunteer football coach; Taylor Tackett, middle school girls soccer coach; Kassidy Hines, volunteer girls soccer coach; Olivia Clay, high school assistant volleyball coach; Taylor Harrington, 7th grade volleyball coach; Haley Maxie, 8th grade volleyball coach; Amya Haithcock, Haven McGraw, Zach DeAtley, Angie Haithcock and Megan Anderson, volunteer volleyball coaches.

“It’s great to see John come back to his Alma Mater,” Washington High School Athletic Director Greg Phipps said. “He is so excited about it.”

There will be more on the hiring of John Denen in a future edition of the Record-Herald.