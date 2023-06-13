Washington High School junior John Wall was named the MVP of the East squad in the District All-Star game at the V.A. Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe Monday, June 12, 2023. Wall was 1 for 2 with one run scored and several defensive gems. Fayette County represented — Washington’s John Wall, Miami Trace assistant coach Bobby Gentry, and Miami Trace senior Dillon Hyer. Hyer and Wall each went 1 for 2 for the East squad, which fell, 7-1 to the West team. Photos by Christy Wall

