AES Ohio: Planned electric outage for Jeffersonville area Sunday, June 18

JEFFERSONVILLE — A planned electric outage impacting all residents and businesses in the Jeffersonville area is scheduled for this Sunday, June 18 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

AES Ohio is upgrading the electric infrastructure in Jeffersonville and surrounding communities to support growth and future electric demand taking place in this developing area, according to an AES news release. For crews to safely complete the work, the transmission line serving the Jeffersonville area will be de-energized.

Approximately 3,000 customers will experience the three-hour outage.

Currently, AES Ohio is preparing and completing as much of the work as possible in advance of the outage to minimize disruption and ensure a smooth transition, AES officials said.

AES Ohio is also working closely with city and county officials, and fire and police departments during this planned outage.

“Prior to the outage, we encourage customers to update their AES Ohio account with current contact information, so we can reach you with timely updates and information,” said Mary Ann Kabel, AES Ohio corporate communications director. “If you have a special medical condition, it is important to have a back-up plan in place. Let us know of your condition and we can note it on your account.”

In advance of the planned outage, customers should prepare an emergency kit with essential supplies, according to AES. A list of suggested supplies is available at aes-ohio.com/prepare-emergency-kit. Be sure to have all mobile devices fully charged.

Customers will receive communications alerting them of the planned outage through an outbound call, email and media outlets (TV, newspaper and social media).

In the event the planned outage is cancelled, all customers will be notified through multiple communications.