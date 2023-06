Ohio University Chillicothe has named 90 students to the spring 2023 Dean’s List.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Students are listed below by their city of residence:

Bloomingburg: Shelbie Rowan

Greenfield: Makayla Brewer, Kyla Burchett and Fiona Gilbert

New Holland: Amy Ball and Shannon Smith