Recently, the Washington Lions Club awarded Miami Trace graduate Madison Picklesimer with their annual scholarship. Lion Ray Deeks presented Madison with her scholarship after a meeting where Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser was the featured speaker. Madison is with her parents Mario and Meredith. She plans to attend Wright State and major in neuroscience.
Submitted photo
