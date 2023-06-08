Upcoming events/meetings in Fayette Co.

Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day returns

The Community Health Fair Family Fun Day is back Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave. in Washington Court House. Screenings will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Columbus Zoo will make an appearance at noon. For more information about the health fair, visit Fayette County Public Health on Facebook at facebook.com/faycohd.

Metropolitan Housing Authority to meet

The Fayette County Metropolitan Housing Authority will hold its regular quarterly meeting on June 13 at 11 a.m. at the county commissioner building.

Town hall meeting set to discuss proposed constitutional amendment

Concerned citizens have organized a town hall meeting to be held June 15 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Ohio’s proposed constitutional amendment. The meeting will be held at the cafe at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave. in Washington Court House.

Local Democrats to hold June meeting

The Fayette County Democrats will have their June meeting on Thursday, June 15. The meeting will be held at the Evelyn Pentzer meeting room at 105 E. East St. in Washington C.H. at 7 p.m.