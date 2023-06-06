Cozy Baby Blessings will once again be a vendor at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Submitted photo

This week’s vendors at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market will have crochet baby blankets, local ground beef, cookies, brats, spring produce including lettuce, onions and cabbage, bedding plants, flowers and vegetable plants. All fresh, all local!

This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons are also taken for eligible products). Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

COZY BABY BLESSINGS (Nancy Cutter): Crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crochet dishcloths and pot scrubbers, beaded pens, key chains and wax melts.

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh Spring produce including lettuce, onions, cabbage, and more. Plants: perennials, herbs, and succulents.

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): This week’s cookies are: chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge, funfetti, chocolate peanut butter bars, lemon bars and wedding cake cookies.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): Assorted brats, great for grilling!