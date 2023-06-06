WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 5

Possession of Drugs: At 8:53 a.m. after arresting a male with a warrant, suspected drugs were located in a cigarette pack. Charges are pending.

Possession of Drugs: At 9:18 a.m. while on a traffic stop, a K-9 was utilized to do a free air sniff. After indicating on the vehicle, suspected drugs were located. Charges are pending.

Aggravated Menacing: At 6:43 p.m., officers responded to Heritage Drive in reference to threats being made. A warrant has been prepared for the offender.

May 28

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Possession of Drugs: At 3:17 p.m. while on patrol, an officer noticed a female who had an active arrest warrant. During the arrest, the female admitted to be in possession of drugs. Charges were filed.

May 27

Criminal Damaging: At 6:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to West Circle Avenue in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. The victim advised he received a notice from the city regarding a grass violation. The victim does not reside at the residence full time, and once he returned the grass was cut and an exterior fence panel was damaged. The victim believes the city mowers damaged the fence.