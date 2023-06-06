IBSM Roofing is a growing roofing company in Fayette County. Submitted photo

IBSM Roofing and Construction in Washington C.H. now offers new financing options to make home improvements affordable.

The owner of IBSM Roofing, Bobby Sword, explained how many middle to lower class homeowners struggle to afford necessary home improvements, and that his mission in working with a new type of financing is to “find a way” for those who believe they are not financially competent.

According to Sword, his widely-known roofing company began as small as a dream. Working full-time in concrete pouring, Sword always had the longing to start his own company in roofing, but was terrified to make the big jump and quit his day job.

“I was scared at first,” said Sword, “so I prayed for guidance from the Lord and He gave that to me.”

Twenty years later, the business owner is now “thankful” that he had the courage to take the first step into what is now a successful and growing roofing company in Fayette County.

Sword now wishes to grow his company even more, and “give back” to the community. Giving back is a term which IBSM is very familiar, as the roofing company as a whole once performed free labor for a widow in need after her insurance company left her helpless. The widow was able to pay for all of the materials needed, so Sword and his employees agreed to fix up her home with no labor fees.

The owner explained that it wasn’t just he who wanted to help the widow, in fact, he said, “My guys never asked for a dollar on that job.”

To help more people like this woman, Sword decided that a change in financing was critical to the working-class-friendly business he is running. This is why IBSM Roofing is now paired with Enhancify, a financing company built to aid customers with various payment plans.

Why choose another payment option through finance?

Not only will customers be able to turn large purchases into affordable monthly payments, but there is absolutely no collateral. The payments will be predictable, and customers are also able to set an end date for the loan. The funding is fast and available to the customer within one to five business days.

A simple 60-second mobile application can guarantee customers a term lasting as long as 12 years, with zero paperwork or bank visits. APR starts at 6.24% and applications are instantly pre-approved.

According to Sword, Enhancify is an option he chose for the customer’s benefit only because IBSM Roofing is a company in which “the people can trust.”

“We stand behind what we promise,” said Sword, “that’s why our customers are always loyal — we make sure they’re 100% happy before we leave any job.”