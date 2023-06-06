Sgt. Detective Jon Fausnaugh, Special Deputy Bob Russell, and Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth have announced that the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office will offer the prescription drug takeback service at this year’s health fair on Saturday, June 10 at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave. in Washington Court House. Submitted photos Bruce Bennett Submitted photos Branson Moody Submitted photos Doug Saunders Submitted photos Kinley Kelley Submitted photos Kyler Batson Submitted photos Shawna Chace Submitted photos Chad Blakely Submitted photos Justin Lanman Submitted photos

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day will take place this Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event, located at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave., will feature free and low-cost health screenings as well as free family fun activities.

Community agencies will be set up outside of the church with displays and information. Family fun events will take place outside as well. Health screenings will be offered inside the church.

A local celebrity dunk tank has been added to this year’s fun. For a food or monetary donation to the local food pantry, those attending will be able to dunk one of the generous and brave volunteers, who include:

– Kyler Batson, Miami Trace alumni, and current UC student

– Bruce Bennett, Miami Trace FFA advisor

– Chad Blakeley, Fayette County Board of DD/Fayette County Dragons

– Shawna Chace, Help Me Grow Home Visitor and 4-H advisor

– Kinley Kelley, Super Sport Pizza

– Justin Lanman, Miami Trace Elementary School principal

– Branson Moody, owner, Vinyl Coffee

– Doug Saunders, director, Fayette County YMCA

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office will offer prescription drug takeback at their table.

Free health screenings to be offered include height, hearing, vision, glucose, depression skin damage, blood pressure, body fat, children’s developmental milestones, and PSAs (prostate antigen screening).

There is a small fee for certain bloodwork services. The following are $10 each: hemoglobin A1c, TSH (thyroid) and lipid panel (cholesterol). A basic metabolic profile is $15 and includes glucose, BUN, creatine, sodium, potassium, chloride, CO and calcium.

Family fun events include a presentation by the Columbus Zoo, roving clowns, balloon animals, face painting, an obstacle course a Home Depot kids’ toy workshop, door prizes and food. Hot dogs and chips will be available, and food vendors this year will include Two Scoops of Sugar, Donato’s and Main Street Creamery.