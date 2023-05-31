Fayette County Clerk of Courts to open driver examination station

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fayette County Clerk of Courts Sandy Wilson today announced a new, exciting and very beneficial service to the citizens of Fayette County and surrounding region.

Starting Thursday, June 1, the Fayette County Title Office will officially begin driver examinations for new drivers, or anyone needing to take the examination for an expired driver license. The Fayette County Clerk of Courts, which operates the county Title Office, in partnership with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and Ohio Department of Public Safety, have put together this opportunity for those needing a driver license to take the passenger car (Class D) road and mobility tests at the Fayette County Title Office.

Drivers may take their written tests in person at the Fayette County Deputy Registrar’s office or online at www.bmvonline.dps.ohio.gov.

Potential driver license recipients who have a valid temporary permit can either go to the Ohio BMV website – www.bmv.ohio.gov , and designate the Fayette County Title location – or to the Fayette County Clerk of Courts – www.fayette-co-oh.com/264/Clerk-of-Courts, to schedule the test. Tests will be available Mondays and Wednesdays through Saturdays. There will be a $35 fee for scheduled tests, $45 for walk-ins.

“We are excited to team up with the State BMV to give citizens more locations to take their driver examination,” said Clerk of Court Sandy Wilson. “The Clerk of Courts is always about good customer service and providing opportunities for our citizens to obtain their titles and other legal documents. By adding these driver examination locations, we can expedite the timeframe for obtaining a driver license in this area.”

The Fayette County Title Office is located at 103 E. East St., Washington C.H.