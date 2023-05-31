Fayette Co. Early Learning Center celebrates graduations

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fayette County Early Learning Center celebrated another year of graduations this past month.

Families were able to attend in person ceremonies to celebrate the accomplishments of each child’s learning, such as identifying letters and counting. This celebration could not have happened without the help of the community, according to a news release.

The Washington Court House Center has five classrooms, two of which graduations were held at FCELC on April 18. The remaining three classrooms were able to hold their graduations on May 17 at the Washington Court House Masonic Lodge with the help from Anthony Calhoun, who graciously donated use of the building.

The Jeffersonville center also had two classrooms celebrating their graduations. These graduations were held on May 16 at the Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge thanks to Susie and Larry Mayer who graciously donated use of the building. The Fayette County Early Learning Center is grateful for the wonderful donation of use of both Masonic Lodges to help celebrate the children and families of Fayette County, according to a news release.

Fayette County Early Learning Center is now enrolling for its 2023-24 school year. The free preschool program serves children ages 3-5 years old at two locations: Jeffersonville and Washington Court House. Fayette County Early Learning Center also offers an Early Head Start home-based program for pregnant moms and children from birth to 3 years old, as well as a center based Early Head Start Child Care Partnerships program that serves children birth to 3 years old in three different counties (Fayette, Highland, and Clinton).

On Thursday, June 1, there will be an open enrollment day in which families can find out more about the program options and complete an enrollment application. In addition, Fayette County Early Learning Center will be hosting a Summer Bash on July 11 with many fun activities for children and another chance to complete the enrollment application.

If you cannot make it to these events, there is an ongoing registration by scheduling an appointment. Please call (740) 335-7282 for more information.