WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

May 28

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Possession of Drugs: At 3:17 p.m. while on patrol, an officer noticed a female who had an active arrest warrant. During the arrest, the female admitted to be in possession of drugs. Charges were filed.

May 27

Criminal Damaging: At 6:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to West Circle Avenue in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. The victim advised he received a notice from the city regarding a grass violation. The victim does not reside at the residence full time, and once he returned the grass was cut and an exterior fence panel was damaged. The victim believes the city mowers damaged the fence.