The American flag raised at the Washington Court House Cemetery to remember the fallen heroes during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony.

Local veterans lined up to perform the 21 gun salute.

Flags were saluted during the ceremony.

The Washington Court House High School’s band played patriotic tunes for the celebration.

Theresa Ford singing “God Bless America.”

A symbolic wreath hung by a local veteran.

Guest speaker Sheriff Vernon P. Stanforth giving a memorable speech for the ceremony.