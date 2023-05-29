Community Calendar

Board of Elections to hold special meeting

A special meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at the Fayette County Board of Elections office, 135 S. Main St., Washington C.H., to discuss personnel matters. If you have questions, contact the office at 740-335-1190 as soon as possible.

Retired Teachers to meet

The Fayette County Retired Teachers Association will meet on Thursday, June 1 in Grace UMC Fellowship Hall. Please enter through the North Street entrance. The social hour will begin at 11 a.m. with the meal to follow at noon. The cost for the meal is $13. The program for this meeting will include the honoring of a scholarship recipient, a presentation by the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health, and a 50/50 Raffle.

United Way Golf Outing set

The United Way annual golf outing will be held June 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Greens/Highland House, 703 Highland Ave. in Washington C.H. This annual fundraiser helps support 25 local programs and agencies. There will be lots of great raffle and silent auction items, prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. with tee-off at noon.

Red Cross Blood Drive scheduled

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Lions Club, 23 S. Main St. To schedule an appointment, call Kathy Shriver at 740-463-3521, 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: Jefferlions

Honda to hold community barbecue

Honda & LG Energy Solutions will host a community information event on June 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fayette County Airport. This event will include: food (at no charge), technology displays, information about future jobs, Honda products, guest speakers, and lots of fun. This is a free event.

Jeffersonville HS Class Reunion set

The Jeffersonville High School Class Reunion will be held on June 3 at the Jeffersonville Lions Club. Social hour will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The meal will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Jim Cook at 937-302-0549.

Red Cross Blood Drive to be held

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Monday, June 5 from 1-7 p.m. at Fayette County Community-Crossroads Christian Church. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: FayetteCounty

Red Cross Blood Drive to be held

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, 740-437-7106, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: GraceUMC

Red Cross Blood Drive scheduled

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Thursday, June 8 from 1-6 p.m. at Adena Fayette Medical Center – Medical Arts Conference Room, Building #2. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AFMC

Republican Women’s Club to meet

The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club will meet Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. at the Center for Economic Development, 101 E. East St. in Washington Court House. New members are welcome.