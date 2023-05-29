WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 27

Shayla R. Hammock, 23, Jeffersonville, no operator’s license, stop sign violation.

Kristi M. Gray, 51, Bloomingburg, court suspension.

Hayden W. Burke, 19, 4531 State Route 207, possession of marijuana, speed.

William O. Ocasio, 70, 937 Riverbirch Road, expired registration.

Larry R. Williams, 50, 555 Depot Drive, failure to reinstate.

Karen E. McCollum, 21, 835 Linden Ave., bench warrant – failure to appear.

May 26

Shannon D. Hunt, 35, 126 Laurel Road, non-compliance suspension.

Vicki L. Hunt, 68, 126 Laurel Road, wrongful entrustment.

James A. Trisdale, 26, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Amanda J. Jones, 34, at large, disorderly conduct (minor misdemeanor).

Robert D. Ryan II, 26, 232 Draper St., non-compliance suspension, no motorcycle endorsement.

Natalie A. Cox, 43, 1137 Commons Drive, bench warrant – Clermont County.

Doyle D. Harris, 31, 502 S. Fayette St., non-compliance suspension.

Michael S. Wagner, 41, at large, protection order violation.

May 25

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., disorderly conduct by fighting.

Trevor J.D. Putney, 21, 428 Peddicord Ave. Apt. B, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts), grand jury indictment – possession of drugs (second-degree felony).

Dawit H. Araya, 59, Whitehall, failure to control.

William M. Burlile, 21, 713 Briar Ave., non-compliance suspension.

May 24

Michael J. Joseph, 40, 811 Leslie Trace, bench warrant – failure to appear.