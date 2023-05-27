Lady Lion 4 x 2 relay qualifies to State

NEW CONCORD — There was elation and there was disappointment for the Washington Blue Lion track team members on the second day of the Division II Regional meet at Muskingum University Saturday, May 27, 2023.

The Washington Lady Lion 4 x 200-meter relay placed second in the finals to qualify to the State tournament next Friday at The Ohio State University.

The team of (l-r); Allie Mongold, Kierstyn Mitchell, Megan Mongold and Morgan Cartwright, ran a time of 1:48.61, second only to Steubenville (1:47.79).

Washington will run Friday, June 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the Jesse Owens Memorial Track.

It was a very tough result for the Blue Lion boys 4 x 100-meter relay team in the Regional finals, with the top four finishers qualifying to State.

Washington placed fifth, just narrowly missing making it to State.

The team of Mason Coffman, Rocky Jones, Toby Mitchell and Caden Shiltz ran a 43.52.

St. Clairsville edged Washington with a time of 43.46. To finish .07 seconds from going to State has to rank as one of the toughest results at this stage of the track season.

Especially with Mitchell and Shiltz having just graduated from Washington High School less than 24 hours before.

Coffman had another close fifth place finish in the finals of the 100-meter dash. The junior placed fifth in 11.16, just .11 of a second from State qualification.

Gavin Henry, a senior from Indian Valley, took fourth in 11.06.

Coffman placed sixth in the finals of the 200-meter dash in 22.50.

Alec Terakedis of Claymont claimed this title, as he did the 100-meter dash.

Peyton Caudill of Minford was fourth in 22.17 and Rashid Sesay of West Muskingum was fifth in 22.22.

Very recent graduate Paris Nelson earned a spot on the podium by placing seventh in the high jump at 6’ 0”.

The winner was Kyle Malatrich of West Holmes at 6’ 4”.

A trio of jumpers qualified to State, all at 6’ 2”.

Hillsboro’s Steven Kibler tied for eighth at 6’ 0”.

Washington placed sixth in the 4 x 400-meter relay in 4:14.44. Those runners were Morgan Cartwright, Megan Mongold, Kierstyn Mitchell and Allie Mongold.

Fairfield Union won in 4:03.16. West Holmes took the final State-qualifying position in 4:10.50.

Washington was eighth in the 4 x 100-meter relay in 52.30. Those runners were: Aysha Haney, Megan Mongold, Kierstyn Mitchell and Mackayla Cartmell.

McClain ran a new school record time of 50.56 to place second and earn a second consecutive trip to the State meet in the 4 x 1.

Ryan Butterbaugh, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook and Luca Matesic carried the baton for McClain.

Steubenville won with a time of 50.44.

Jackson placed seventh in 52.20.

McClain’s Becca Bergstrom was 11th in the pole vault at 9’ 6”.

Brayden Snider of John Glenn won at 11’ 8”.

Aysha Haney was 10th in the long jump at 15’ 11 1/2”.

Matesic was 16th at 14’ 9”.

The winning leap was 17’ 3 1/2” turned in by Sabria Jones of Steubenville.

McClain’s Lily Barnes finished in fifth place in the discus throw with a best distance of 119’ 10”.

The fourth place throw of 120’ 1” was from Kendra Detillion of Zane Trace. Mykell Bowen of West Muskingum won at 122’ 9”.

Kierstyn Mitchell placed seventh in the finals of the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.82.

Emma Henry of St. Clairsville set a new Region 7 record with a time of 11.91 to win.

The previous record was long-standing: a time of 11.98 by Jodi Bates of Meadowbrook in 1998.

Morgan Cartwright had a dq in the 100-meter hurdles.

Hillsboro freshman Jailyn Williams qualified to State in the 800-meters, placing fourth in 2:20.39. Williams was ninth-fastest coming in, having placed third at the Washington Court House District with a time of 2:26.36.

Hillsboro’s Ayden Clemons was 10th in the shot put with a throw of 46’ 5 3/4”.

Johnny Sabinski of Union Local won the Regional with a throw of 56’ 10 3/4”.

Spencer Brower of Zane Trace took second at 54’ 8”. A throw of 52’ 7 3/4” placed Perry Patrone of St. Clairsville in fourth.

Frontier Athletic Conference champion, Trent Evans of Jackson, was eighth at 48’ 5 1/2”.

The team from John Glenn High School won the girls’ Division II Regional title with 65.5 points.

Minerva was second with 41 team points.

Unioto was ninth with 25 points; McClain was 11th with 21 points and Washington was 20th with 11 points. Forty-three high schools scored in the meet.

South Point won the boys’ Regional with 53 points. St. Clairsville was second with 50 points. Zane Trace was fourth with 34 points and Unioto was sixth with 23 points.

The Blue Lions were 19th with 13 points.

There will be more on the Regional track meet in the Record-Herald’s next print edition.