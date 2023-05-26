Local man arrested for alleged domestic violence

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A local man identified as 39 year-old Brian Bailey is accused of strangulation, theft and domestic violence.

Washington Court House Police Department officers responded to a Jenni Lane residence in reference to a domestic violence complaint on Wednesday, May 17 around 7:30 p.m.

According to reports, when the officers arrived, they spoke with the victim who allegedly advised that Bailey had come to visit when he reportedly became angry because she took the kids on a vacation. The victim also advised that the defendant choked her and hit her multiple times.

Police said the victim dropped her phone, and the defendant reportedly took it and departed.

Bailey was arrested on Friday, May 19, for domestic violence, theft, and strangulation and is currently being held at the Fayette County Jail on $14,500 bond.