100th Lees Creek Memorial Day service/parade set for Monday

The 100th Lees Creek Memorial Day Service will be held Monday, May 29.

The parade will form at 1:15 p.m. at the township garage and church. The march to the cemetery will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the sheriff, fire trucks and the East Clinton band leading the way.

For the service, Kevin Bean will welcome all and the invocation will be delivered by Christopher Powers. Posting of the flag by the Henry Case Camp, #93 Sons of the Union of Veterans of the Civil War, Company C, 20th Regiment, Ohio Volunteer Infantry, Washington C.H., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, Star Spangled Banner and The Gettysburg Address.

The guest speaker this year will be David Henry, followed by decorating the grave of the unknown soldier. Kevin Bean will give the roll call followed by the gun salute, Taps and the Battle Hymn of the Republic.