Summer boys basketball camp announced for WMS students

All Washington Middle School boys entering the seventh and eighth grade for the fall of 2023 are invited to a skill and competition camp beginning May 31 to June 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Washington Middle School gymnasium.

Campers will be instructed on ball handling, finishing, shooting, defensive positioning and footwork, and competition. This camp is intended for all boys entering the 7th and 8th grade who are considering playing Blue Lion Basketball next winter. There is no cost to attend and this will be a great opportunity to kick off the summer. The camp will be led by Blue Lion Jr. High coaches and high school players. Anyone with questions should please email [email protected]