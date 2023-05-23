Wednesday Farmers Market vendor list

Julie G’s Cookies will be at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — This week, vendors will have local ground beef, cookies, brats, spring produce, bedding plants, vegetable plants, candles and wax melts. All fresh, all local at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market.

This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market (Produce Perks and sponsored coupons are also taken for eligible products).

Those vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to bring include:

LEHNERT MEATS (Bob Lehnert): assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

BRIDGEVIEW GARDENS (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh Spring produce. Potted flowers, hanging baskets, vegetable, flower bedding plants and herb garden plants, lots of succulents.

JIM’S PREMIUM GROUND BEEF (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

JULIE G’S COOKIES (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, ginger, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge, pineapple, macadamia nut, lemon bars, sugar, and funfetti cookies.

GROUNDED FEW (Christina Fox): Candles, wax melts, bracelets, keychains, stickers and wall decor.