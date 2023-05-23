Memorial Day events to be held in county this weekend

Several Memorial Day remembrances are set for this weekend in Fayette County.

At this Friday’s ceremony in Washington Court House, the guest speaker will be CH (MAJ) Rick Melvin. Meagan Coffman will sing the National Anthem and the Fayette County Honor Guard will be doing the 21 Gun Salute/Taps, according to the Fayette County Veterans Service Commission (FCVSC). The FCVSC will also have the Fayette County Commissioners, Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen, and more join the program.

Friday’s ceremony will be held at the Old Pioneer Cemetery (behind Dairy Queen) starting at noon.

Following Friday’s ceremony, everyone is welcome to the VFW Post 3762 for cold cuts and drinks.

Joining Monday’s ceremony in Washington Court House will be the Fayette County Honor Guard, Washington High School Band, and more. Sheriff Vernon Stanforth will be the guest speaker. Monday’s ceremony will be at the Washington Cemetery starting at 10 a.m.

Following the 10 a.m. ceremony, the Fayette County Honor Guard will be heading to St. Colman Catholic Cemetery for a short ceremony that will begin at 11 a.m.

After this ceremony, they will break for lunch at the American Legion Post 25, and the community is welcome. The Honor Guard will end their day with another short ceremony at the Highlawn Cemetery starting at 1 p.m.

The annual Memorial Day Parade in the Village of Jeffersonville will take place on Monday at 10 a.m. to honor the fallen soldiers. The parade will start at Woodsview Drive and will end at the Veterans Memorial. It will be around 45 minutes long, and anyone and everyone is welcome to join the parade.

There will be a program that follows, with Mark Johnson, District 92 State Representative, as the speaker.

The community is invited to remember the fallen men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.