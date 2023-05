Local firefighters showed the Perry Peppy Farmers 4-H club some of their first aid equipment at a recent meeting. Submitted photo

The Perry Peppy Farmers 4-H club had its last meeting on May 21. Guests arrived from the fire department to show us their first aid equipment. We saw a fire truck, an AED, some ladders and oxygen bottles.Their visit was informative.

Hannah gave an environment report on both land and water pollution.

We will meet for our community service project on Wednesday, May 24 at noon to help clean out the flower beds at the Extension office.

Have a great summer! See you at the fair!