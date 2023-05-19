WHS assistant principal placed on administrative leave

Jennifer Miller Record-Herald photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The woman just hired to become the next Washington High School principal has been placed on administrative leave for an indefinite period of time, according to an email sent out Thursday from Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey to WHS parents.

Jennifer Miller, who is currently the assistant principal at the high school, was named principal for the 2023-24 school year at the Washington Court House City School District’s May Board of Education meeting. She was set to become the first female principal at Washington High School in its history of over 120 years.

The following is a copy of the email that was sent out to WHS parents on Thursday:

Parents,

I am sorry to bring you this news so close to the end of the year, however I want to let you know that Ms. Miller, assistant principal of Washington HS, has been placed on administrative leave for an indefinite period of time. This leave is not a result of anything that has taken place at school nor does it involve any issues with staff or students at school. After an investigation is conducted, a determination will be made about her return to Washington HS. Thank you for your patience as we work to bring this to a quick resolution. Given that this is an ongoing personnel matter, the District cannot release any further information at this time.

Respectfully,

Dr. Tom Bailey

The Washington Court House High School commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023 is set for next Friday, May 26.