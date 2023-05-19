What’s up Doc? — A flavorful side dish

Hello!

I meal prep for the week. So, this week I wanted barbeque chicken strips and Bugs Bunny Casserole.

Bugs Bunny casserole is a tasty little side dish that is low in calories and very flavorful. Guess what the main ingredient is? If you guess carrots, you are correct.

I simplified this and instead of getting carrots by the bunch, I just got a couple of bags of baby carrots. No scraping, just a quick wash and then in a pan of water to cook.

This recipe calls for two tablespoons of buttery crackers to put on top, but I omitted it from my version. I was afraid of when I heated it up the crackers that were supposed to supply a little crunch to the top, when reheated wouldn’t. You couldn’t even tell it was missing.

After I cooked the carrot casserole and cooled it, I put it in a bowl with a lid and took it off to the fridge. It reheats very nicely.

This will pair well with most meats and will make a nice addition to a picnic or family get-together.

Simple to make and economical too. Not to mention, getting some healthy vegetables in some of those who shy away from them.

Bugs Bunny Casserole

1 ½ lbs. Carrots

1 tablespoon diced onions

1 Tablespoon Horseradish

1 cup Mayonnaise

2 tablespoons crushed buttery crackers.

¼ Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Directions

Wash Carrots and cover with water in large pan and cook until semi tender about 10 minutes. Drain

In a bowl mix Onion, Horseradish, mayonnaise, and cheddar cheese together.

Crush buttery cracker until you have approximately 2 tablespoons.

Place drained carrots in a buttered baking dish. Drop the sauce by spoonful’s over the top of the carrots.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes, covered.

Remove from oven and sprinkle the crushed crackers over the top. Serve!

Enjoy!