What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Carnegie Public Library Youth Services Manager, Aaron Teter, guides a resident of Court House Manor on a Virtual Reality adventure. Submitted by Court House Manor

Carnegie Public Library took our Virtual Reality headsets to the residents of Court House Manor. Participants experienced underwater swimming with turtles and beautiful coral, venturing up in a hot air balloon, and visits to France and Italy. Everyone had an absolute blast!

Summer programming is set. Readers and community members of all ages are invited to join the Summer Reading Program using Beanstack reading app, and join in on programming for ages. Children can expect storytimes, STEM & Creative Camps, gardening, crafts, scavenger hunts, and more, while teens and adults can upcycle, try book genres, learn the art of flower arranging, tackle smash journals, and swap barbeque recipes. As always, unless noted, all library programs are free.

Programming for kids this week: Preschool aged children are invited to Bonnie’s Books in Jeffersonville on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Storytime is a great place to socialize, develop listening and literacy skills, and enjoy stories, crafts, songs, and playtime. Please note, Hello, Friends! is on hiatus until June. Ask a librarian about talking storybooks on the Hoopla app.

Next Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m., Stacey Wilt of Patchwork Gardens will visit the library to show us creative ways to plant annuals and perennials in containers. Take advantage of this opportunity to talk one-on-one with Stacy about plant aesthetics, placement, planting, and care.

Have you heard about the library’s Beyond Books collection? As patron needs evolve, so does the library. Beyond Books is made up of nontraditional library items available to borrow with a library card. The newest addition to our Beyond Books collection: disc golf discs and a sewing machine. These items are available for check out with a library card for seven days. Stop in or give us a call at 740-335-2540 to learn more.

This spring and summer, be sure to visit The Little Free Library (LFL) at the library. Located in the library’s garden area, the large and lovely LFL is filled with books to borrow any time. Thanks to Altrusa of Washington Court House, Carnegie Public Library helps support many LFL’s in Fayette County. To find one near you, visit littlefreelibrary.org/map.

The library will be closed on Monday, May 29 in honor of Memorial Day. This federal holiday, made official in 1971, is for honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.