From my earliest memories of childhood I can recall people saying; “seeing is believing.” But that has all changed.

We now carry a powerful micro-processor in our pocket or purse called a smart phone. That was science fiction when I was a boy. The first phones I remember didn’t even have a dial. You picked it up and after hearing a ring, an operator would ask you what number you wished to call. The numbers had a name and a three letter identifier which you would give to the operator who would then connect your call.

Our smart phones have video capabilities. You can watch thousands of videos on YouTube which can be posted by anyone. This is where I ask: “Is seeing believing?” We would all agree that it is very easy to PhotoShop a video or picture. So it follows that seeing is not necessarily believing.

The same thing is happening with what we hear. There was a time when almost everything we heard was truth. Now, can we even believe what we hear? People are twisting stories to fit their narrative and we can only wonder if what we are being told is true.

If seeing is not believing and what we are told is twisted to fit a narrative, how can we ever know the truth? Is it really that important to make an effort to seek out the truth or should we just believe what we see and hear because we like the message in it?

The Bible, which is the absolute truth, says; John 8:31-32; Then Jesus said to those Jews who believed Him, “If you abide in My word, You are My disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, and the truth will make you free.”

Therefore if we do not know the truth, we are in bondage to what we see and hear. We do however, have the source of truth available to us.

John 16: 13; “However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth, for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come.”

So lies produce bondage and truth produces freedom. It is important to choose the truth even if we are drawn to what the lie is telling us.

